Once again, The McGregor Area Friends of the Library will be sponsoring the “Lights of Love Program.”
The event is scheduled for Dec. 9 in the McGregor Library meeting room, from 4-7 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Santa Claus will make a special visit that evening.
The names of those being honored or remembered will be hand-printed onto a luminary and given to participants at the close of the event or may picked up at the library through Dec. 17. You can take them home to display on your table or doorstep.
To purchase luminaries, get an order form at the Library or ANGELS’ Office in McGregor. Return the completed form with the number of luminaries and the names of those you want to honor or memorialize to the library by Dec. 7; or you may mail the form to: Carol Bradley, 18442 483rd St, McGregor, MN 55760. Cost is a minimum $5 per luminary.
Not only does The Lights of Love program provide an opportunity to memorialize a loved one, but also provides an opportunity to purchase a luminary to honor a person(s).
