Since 1984, the Riverwood Auxiliary has annually honored and memorialized the loved ones of area residents with the Lights of Love program, including a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in the lobby of the hospital.
“In 2021, we will continue the tradition with a few COVID-19 related changes,” said Joyce Knapper, Riverwood Auxiliary president. “The tree will be on display in the hospital lobby beginning the first week in December. The annual ceremony and flipping of the switch by the Lights of Love honorary chairperson will not be done this year, but the tree will be lit daily.”
In past years, names of loved ones for whom lights have been purchased have been listed on a scroll placed next to the tree until the end of the year. In 2021, those names of loved ones who have been honored and memorialized this holiday season will be listed and updated weekly on the website and digital boards through Dec. 31.
Lights that decorate the Christmas tree can be purchased for a minimum donation of $5 in honor or in memory of someone. Donation forms are available here. The forms will also be available for pick up in Riverwood’s hospital in the main lobby and its cafeteria by the Lights of Love trees.
“Funds raised will be used to fulfill the auxiliary’s ongoing commitment to the health and well-being of the community,” said Katie Nelson, Riverwood Foundation director who oversees the Auxiliary, added. “The holiday season is a great time to recognize loved ones, coworkers, friends or anyone who has made a difference in your life.”
