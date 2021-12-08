Roy Liljequist, Aitkin, will be among performers participating in the 73rd live Jingle Bells Telethon set for 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
The telethon is live from the Alexandria Area High School’s Performing Arts Theatre. It raises money for families in need over the holidays.
Liljequist’s time slot is approximately 8:50 p.m.
