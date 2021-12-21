Lions give to Glen event

Aitkin Lions Dave and Cathy Wilke, Carroll Janzen and Connie and John Pearson helped provide the games at the Glen Community Halloween party Oct. 22. Aitkin Lions gave Chris and April Hagman $500 to put toward the expenses of the party. Aitkin Lions also presented the Aitkin High School Baseball Team with $600 toward its program; and The South Aitkin First Responders were also presented with $600 for updated equipment. The money was raised at the spaghetti feed held in September.
