Sowing Seeds for God ministries director Mary Dinger of Aitkin was thrilled last week when she received a call from a U.S. Department of Agriculture worker in Wisconsin.
The federal agency was looking for a local partner to spearhead distribution of 2,200 boxes of food to local families.
“This is an incredible blessing,” said Dinger. “There is no need to sign up; people can determine themselves whether this program will help them. We are just so happy to be able to participate in this blessing to families in our community.”
Dinger, her husband Nick and son Justin braved the chilly weather on Friday to distribute the first half of the donated food and milk from the Heritage Church parking lot on the south edge of Aitkin.
Pallets of boxes containing potatoes, onions, meat, cheese, yogurt and miscellaneous other staple grocery items were unloaded into the vehicles of individuals and families who showed up, as well as into the pickup trucks, trailers and station wagons of volunteers who delivered to low-income senior housing facilities in Aitkin.
Blackrock Terrace, Maryhill Manor, Aitkin Manor, Aicota Assisted Living and other buildings received boxes ordered in advance by residents.
Millard Houser, manager of Aitkin Manor on Third St. NE, helped unload food boxes to go into his building on Friday.
“Our residents are so thrilled to receive this kind of donation,” he said.
The Farmers to Families program was started when it became apparent that the COVID-19 pandemic was not only causing economic hardship to families whose breadwinner(s) were laid off or furloughed by the pandemic, but also to farmers who saw drops in their sales to restaurants, schools, farmers markets and grocery stores.
USDA stepped up and provided funds to farmers to grow food under contract that was then distributed to families around the country at no cost to the recipients.
All of the boxes dropped in Aitkin on Oct. 23 were distributed.
A second distribution will take place at Heritage Church this Friday, Oct. 30 at noon.
Everyone will be welcomed, even those who attended the Oct. 23 distribution. There is no need to sign up. Sowing Seeds for God will deliver boxes to those in need at Maryhill Manor, Aitkin Manor, Ripple River Assisted Living, Aicota Assisted Living, Blackrock Terrace and Northpoint Townhomes. If you need a box delivered to one of these locations, call Mary Dinger at 218-670-0536. “Volunteers are needed to help us bless our community” said Dinger.
Please give her a call if you can help with distribution.
