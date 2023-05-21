Make a difference to last a lifetime

“Every kid is one caring adult away from being a success story.” - Josh Shipp
Each May, since 1988, National Foster Care Month has raised awareness of the foster care system for millions of Americans.
Recognizing and celebrating the role foster homes play in enhancing the lives of children and youth in foster care is an opportunity to broaden awareness and unite individuals and organizations through support and recruitment programs.
When parents are unable to keep their children due to crisis, neglect or abuse, the children enter the foster care system. This system consists of safe homes to take them in and care for them.
In Aitkin County there were 28 children in foster care in 2022. As of May 12, 2023, there are 16 children placed in foster care. As of April 1, there were 67 licensed foster families with 110 children and teens in foster care in Crow Wing County according to a news release.
There continues to be an urgent need for foster and adoptive parents to open their hearts and homes to children in need of a safe environment in which to grow and thrive. Sometimes the children will need adoptive/permanent homes.
“There is significant importance of having licensed foster homes as these homes provide a safe, stable living environment for babies to teens while their parents work towards reunification.” stated Crow Wing County Family Services Supervisor Ronda Kline. Kline added, “The need for families who can foster sibling groups and crisis homes is great at this time. Crisis homes are available to take children on short notice for short periods of time.”
Folks like foster parents, family members, volunteers and mentors are essential to community well-being and keeping kids safe and cared for.
Aitkin County Social Services Supervisor Jessi Schultz said the goal of foster care is to … “reunite families,” and explained the importance of the child(ren) to have regular contact with their biological family.
TYPES OF CARE
• Relative/kinship care: care by a relative or person whom has a significant relationship with the child(ren)
• Non- relative foster care: care of children placed in out of home placement until they can return home or be placed with a relative. Goal is reunification, could be short term or long term. Permanency achieved no later than 12 months in out of home placement
• Concurrent foster care: non -elative foster care provider, but also interested or willing to be an adoptive home
• Respite foster care: short term pre-defined time a child is in your home for the foster parent or parent to have a break or take vacation
• Adoption: Minnesota Waiting Kids has many children available for adoption now and no adoptive home identified. Parental rights have already been terminated and relatives ruled out. Most kids are over the age of 10 or part of a sibling group that need to remain together.
WANT TO BE A PROVIDER?
Those wanting to be foster care providers must be at least 21 and a resident of the county they apply in.
“Once the application is completed and returned to our agency, our licensing social worker will schedule a home visit with the potential foster parent(s) and go over the required paperwork and expectations of being a foster parent,” said Schultz. “This paperwork consists of forms such as individual fact sheets, family disaster plans, a drug and alcohol policy and grievance procedure policies.”
The application and licensing process will include a background check for anyone age 13 or older in the home. Mental and physical health must be stable and licensing rules must be abided by.
All information regarding the child and family is to be kept confidential. Legal consent forms are required for photographs, interviews or publicity of any kind involving the child.
Full requirements are available when applying for a foster care license.
LICENSING
Schultz said the licensing process can take three to four months with completed paperwork and training sessions.
Before becoming licensed an Adam Walsh background study and fingerprinting will occur. A home study/assessment and safety check will take place.
If you are interested in becoming a foster parent or would like to discuss the possibility further: Aitkin County, go to co.aitkin.mn.us/departments/hhs/child-foster-care.html and in Crow Wing County, call 218-824-1154 and speak with Nikki Alich, Crow Wing County Child Foster Care Licensing Social Worker.
