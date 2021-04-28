Making time for kids

Fourth in a series of four on Child Abuse Prevention Month. Drawings are contributed by Aitkin area students.
“If I had my child to raise over again, I’d finger paint more, and point the finger less.”
“I would do less correcting and more connecting … I’d take more hikes and fly more kites.”
“I’d stop playing serious and seriously play. I would run through more fields and gaze at more stars.”
“I’d do more hugging and less tugging … I’d build self-esteem first, and the house later … It matters not whether my child is big or small, from this day forth, I’ll cherish it all.”
– From a poem by Diana Loomans, author of “100 Ways to Build Self-Esteem and Teach Values (2004).”
Spring is a great time for being outdoors, for playing in the park and flying a kite.
There are many activities that families have had to put off over the winter or during isolation in their homes. Children love to share their energy outdoors, in the company of their parent(s) or grandparent(s).
As warmer days arrive, there are more options to consider: exploring in the neighborhood, having a picnic on a sunny day and inviting friends to race in the yard or ride bikes.
Ask your children for ideas for a family get-together once a week. You may have to plan for more than one day, or an indoor version of the activity, depending on the day’s weather.
Pick a theme and create several options so your family won’t be disappointed. Cooking could be done inside or outside. Picnics can be in the sunshine or on the porch on a rainy day. Games could be played at a table or in the park.
Animals might involve going to a farm or watching “live cam” shows (eagle nests, for example). Gardening could be planting seeds in pots in the house or preparing the soil outside. There are local walking trails close to home and many state parks further away.
Coming in May, the Child Abuse Prevention Council will host a special activity at Aitkin City Park.
The Park Project will be a box of supplies to look at for fun in the park or closer to home. You will find a box on a stand (like the Little Libraries) with reuseable items like chalk, bubbles, sheets for Scavenger Hunts and maybe other things as summer arrives.
There are lots of games that can be played with chalk on sidewalks. If the project works well, boxes will be placed in other towns in Aitkin County.
These April articles have been an effort of “planting seeds” for families. Most of these ideas don’t cost or don’t cost much. They can be fun for parents to consider doing “outside the box” of the usual day-to-day activities. How can we help our children to grow up healthy and happy? Positive experiences in childhood create memories and better our relationships for the future. All of us have a stake in helping our children and our communities to grow.
