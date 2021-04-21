Third in a series of four on Child Abuse Prevention Month. Drawing are contributed by Aitkin area students.
There are nine minutes during the day that have the greatest impact on a child:
• The first three minutes right after they wake up
• The three minutes after they come home from school
• And the last three minutes of the day before they go to bed.
Make these nine minutes important and help your children feel special, loved, and accepted.
Each day, children need meaningful eye-to-eye conversations with a parent. It is especially important to slow down and look them in the eyes. When they talk, listen and respond with love.
Hug your child, straighten her hair or pat him on the back. Tell them how proud you are of them every day. A simple touch makes a child feel connected to a parent in ways that words never will. Remember, actions can speak louder than words.
Spend time with your children. One study reported that parents spend less than seven minutes a week talking with their children.
Try to use at least these nine minutes a day as a special time with them, or they will be less likely to connect with you and to listen to what you tell them.
If you can schedule longer periods, such as 20 minutes a day, ask your child what he or she would like to do. Tell them you see that time together as important. Let them decide how to spend it. Play by their rules (if it’s safe to do so).
All children need structure and routine in their lives. They like to know what to expect and what will be happening. When there are changes in the routine, help them to understand and deal with their feelings. Self-confidence grows when children are taught what positive behaviors parents expect of them.
Help them to “stop and think” if they often make bad choices. Note what they are learning and have patience. Praise them for each success, no matter how small.
Show your child how to brush their teeth, take a bath, get enough sleep, eat healthy foods and care for their clothes. At some point they will say to you “I don’t need help. I can do it myself.” Your praise and appreciation of what they are learning and doing will help them to feel useful and an important part of the family’s routine.
When they grow older, they still need structure and appreciation, but not as much supervision. They will appreciate being trusted to be more independent. They can take on more tasks around the house to help out, or a part-time job.
It’s still important to spend as much time with them every day as your schedules permit.
