Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative helps community meals

Lorelei Robinson (left) and Jason Todd of Loaves and Fishes accept a check donated by Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative in support of the Aitkin Community Meal. The MLEC staff typically volunteers to help serve the meal at First Lutheran Church in Aitkin twice each year, but was unable to be there in person in 2021.
