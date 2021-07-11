MLEC trust board awards Operation Round Up grants

The Mille Lacs Community Trust Board meets quarterly to distribute funds raised through Operation Round Up.
In June, the board awarded $20,500 in grants to local non-profit organizations including: Advocates Against Domestic Abuse dba HOPE, Aitkin Area Youth Baseball Association, Alzheimer’s Assocation/Aitkin Area Team, Angels Anonymous, Knights of Columbus Cuyuna Range Council #3474, Lakes Area Chaplaincy, Lakes Area Music Festival, Riverwood Foundation, St. Vincent de Paul for the “Lunch Bunch” and the Salem West – Social Ministry.
The total amount of grants awarded since the start of Operation Round Up has reached $1,329,179. Operation Round Up is a voluntary program at Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative where members round-up their electric bill payment to the nearest dollar.
All of the funds raised go into the trust fund which is donated back to the community. Board members include: Lisa Anderson, Kim Waffensmith, Darlene Stigen, Bethany Sellers, Charles Schotzko, Linda Weimer, Jack Gilbertson and Lowell W. Larson.
To receive a trust application, contact Deb Chute at 218-927-8221 or 1-800-450-2191. MLEC is a not-for-profit, electric distribution cooperative owned by the members served. It provides service to over 13,000 members in parts of Aitkin, Crow Wing, and Mille Lacs counties. MLEC’s headquarters are located at 36559 Hwy. 169, one mile east of Aitkin.
