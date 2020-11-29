The annual Aitkin County Operation Christmas program is set to kick off with a week for setting appointments.
Dates to make referrals and set up shopping appointments are Nov. 30-Dec. 4, from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., by calling 218-927-7717. The line will be busy and messages cannot be left, so people are encouraged to be patient and keep trying.
Operation Christmas collects and provides toys for children ages 0-18 whose parents are unable to provide presents. There is no cost to the parents, though they must reside in Aitkin County and the adult filling out the referral must be the primary caretaker. For split families when both family reside in Aitkin County, only one parent can sign up for the program.
Gift donations will be accepted through Dec. 4 at the following locations:
• Aitkin – Aitkin Motors, Brandl Chevrolet/Buick/GMC, Bremer Bank, Security State Bank, Members Cooperative Credit Union, Aicota Health Care Center, The Office Shop, Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union and Unclaimed Freight North.
• McGregor – McGregor Schools, Members Cooperative Credit Union, Grand Timber Bank, Floe International
• Other sites – Tamarack City Hall, One-Stop Gas and Grocery in Palisade and Roadside Market in Hill City.
If interested in volunteering call Jim Carlson at 218-426-4256 or Tawny Druar at 218-429-1811. Due to COVID-19, there are changes to the shopping process this year. Only one person per family can shop, and must wear gloves and a mask. Gloves will be provided and masks will be available if needed. In addition, there will be a health screening of participants as they enter the “store” at the 40 Club. The floor will be marked so traffic goes in one direction only, 6 feet of space will be maintained, and hand sanitizer will be available. Cash donations for the purchase of additional toys and gifts can be sent to: Operation Christmas, PO Box 191, Aitkin, MN, or dropped off at any location listed for gifts. Checks should be made payable to Operation Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.