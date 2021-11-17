Operation Christmas is a program coordinated by volunteers working with Aitkin, Hill City, McGregor, Palisade and Tamarack area businesses and service clubs to collect and distribute Christmas gifts to Aitkin County families that are unable to provide presents for their children.
Parents/Guardians that wish to participate in the program must register in advance to set up an appointment to hand pick gifts for their children in the “store” set up at the 40 Club Convention Center in Aitkin. This program is at no cost to the family. More information about registration and shopping times will be noted in the Dec. 1, 2021 issue of the Aitkin Age.
This program depends on gift and cash donations. In 2020, the program collected and provided gifts for 160 families consisting of 426 children in Aitkin County.
Gifts for all ages (0-18) are needed. Gifts should be new and unwrapped. Cash donations are used to purchase additional gifts and toys as donated ones are depleted. Over $15,000 was spent last year for this purpose. Cash donations, in the form of a check, should be mailed to OPERATION CHRISTMAS, P.O. Box 191, Aitkin, MN 56431 or dropped off at any of the sites listed below. Checks should be made payable to “Operation Christmas.” ANGELS, of McGregor serves as the fiscal sponsor for Operation Christmas and is a 501 (c ) (3) organization. Donations is tax deductible.
Gift donations may be dropped off through Dec. 10 in the McGregor area at: Floe International, Grand Timber Bank, Members Cooperative Credit Union, Tamarack City Hall and One Stop Gas and Groceries in Palisade. In the Aitkin Area: Aitkin Motors, Brandl Chevrolet/Buick/GMC, Bremer Bank, Dollar General, Members Cooperative Credit Union, MidMinnesota Federal Credit Union, Mille Lacs Electric Co-op, Neighborhood National Bank, Security State Bank and The Joint.
It doesn’t matter what gift(s) you donate, a kid will enjoy it. Consider Operation Christmas early in your planning. Early donations assist the program in more efficient coordination.
If you have any questions, feel free to contact Ann or Jim Carlson at 218-839-3168 or Tawny Druar at 218-429-1811.
Gift donation deadline is Friday, Dec. 10. Gift distribution will be Dec. 14-16 at the 40 Club Convention Center in Aitkin.
