The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded $7,304,488 in grants as part of its most recent grantmaking cycle.
“The diversity of grants reflects the broad range of needs facing communities across our four-state region,” said Charlotte Johnson, Co-CEO and trustee, OBT. “We are gratified to help these organizations provide vital programs and services.”
The Otto Bremer Trust is a bank holding company and a private charitable trust based in St. Paul. Created in 1944 by Otto Bremer, it is today one of the nation’s largest philanthropic organizations. Visit ottobremer.org for more information.
Lakes and Pines Community Action Council Inc., Mora received a grant in the amount of $70,000 to provide assistance to individuals, families and survivors of domestic violence as they move from homelessness into stable housing in east-central Minnesota.
For a complete list of grants awarded, see the full release on the website.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
