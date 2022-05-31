The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded $7,304,488 in grants as part of its most recent grantmaking cycle.

“The diversity of grants reflects the broad range of needs facing communities across our four-state region,” said Charlotte Johnson, Co-CEO and trustee, OBT. “We are gratified to help these organizations provide vital programs and services.”

The Otto Bremer Trust is a bank holding company and a private charitable trust based in St. Paul. Created in 1944 by Otto Bremer, it is today one of the nation’s largest philanthropic organizations. Visit ottobremer.org for more information.

Lakes and Pines Community Action Council Inc., Mora received a grant in the amount of $70,000 to provide assistance to individuals, families and survivors of domestic violence as they move from homelessness into stable housing in east-central Minnesota.

For a complete list of grants awarded, see the full release on the website.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.