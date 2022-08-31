For Aitkin County residents, this year’s general election – Tuesday, Nov. 8 – will include all the state constitutional offices, Congress, State House and Senate representatives, several district judges and 11 county races. Here is a look at who will be on the ballot.
Governor and lieutenant governor
Steve Patterson and Matt Huff (G-LC), James McCaskel and David Sandbeck (LMN), Scott Jensen and Matt Birk (R), Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan (DFL), Hugh McTavish and Mike Winter (I-A), Gabrielle M. Prosser and Kevin A. Dwire (SWP)
Secretary of State
Kim Crockett (R), Steve Simon (DFL)
State auditor
Will Finn (G-LC), Tim Davis (LMN), Ryan Wilson (R), Julie Flaha (DFL)
Attorney general
Jim Schultz (R), Keith Ellison (DFL)
Other state offices
U.S. Representative District 8: Pete Stauber (R), Jen Schultz (DFL), Harry Robb Welty (R), John Munter (DFL)
State Senator District 7: Robert Farnsworth (R), Ben DeNucci (DFL), Kim (Kotonias) McLaughlin (DFL)
State Senator District 10: Jim Newberger (R), Steve Wenzel (R), Nathan Wesenberg (R), Suzanne M. Cekalla (DFL)
State Representative District 7A: Spencer Igo (R), Julie Sandstede (DFL)
State Representative District 10A: Ron Kresha (R), Charles (Chuck) Parins (R)
Aitkin County
The following Aitkin County offices will be on this year’s ballot:
County Commissioner – District 1: J. Mark Wedel
County Commissioner - District 3: Travis J. Leiviska, Patrick Murphy and Don Niemi
County Commissioner District 4: Brian Napstad, Bret Sample
County Commissioner District 5: Michael L. Kearney, Ann Marcotte, Doug McNeil
County Auditor: Kirk Peysar
County Treasurer: Lori Grams
County Recorder: Michael (Mick) Moriarty, Tara Snyder
County Sheriff: Daniel Guida
County Attorney: Cindi Hills, James (Jim) Ratz
Soil and Water Supervisor Districts 1: Thomas Fasteland
Soil and Water Supervisor Districts 2: Wayne Anderson
Aitkin City Council
Chris Dotzler, Mike Hills, Julie Miller, Leeann Moriarty
Hill City city council
David Lange (mayor), Sean Lathrop, Scott Brenny (special election for council member)
McGrath city council
Brian Clark (mayor), Travis Nolan, Calvin Stemig
McGregor city council
Dake Olson (mayor), Casey Anderson, Elizabeth Eddy, Brody Schultz
Palisade city council
Pamela Nordstrom (mayor), Curtiss N. Berg, Sharon DeWitt, Todd Dreher, Barb Packer, Nancy L. Havila (special election for council member)
Tamarack city council
J. John Cyrus (mayor), Dawn Foerster, Verlyn Haugse
Townships
Aitkin: Terry Betley (seat a), Greg Kullhem (seat c)
Ball Bluff: Dale Thompson (seat b), Brad Johnson (seat c), Jackie Swing (treasurer)
Balsam: Michael G. Kruse (seat a), Kim Risen (seat c), Therese M. Klosterman (treasurer)
Beaver: Gilbert Eigsberg (seat a), Yvonne Anderson (seat b), Doug Thoms (seat c), Linda Thoms (treasurer)
Clark: Steve Frauenshuh Jr. (seat b), Chris Johnson (seat b), Marlys Nelson (treasurer)
Glen: Charlie Christensen (seat a), Doug Coil (seat b)
Hill Lake: James Barry (seat a), Craig A. McNeil (seat c), Pauline Elling (treasurer)
Idun: Laura Dunphy (seat a)
Libby: no candidate for seat a, Michael Hall (seat b), Robert Oaks (treasurer)
Logan: Elissa Bryan (seat c), Lois Fultz (treasurer)
Macville: no candidates filed for seat b or treasurer
Seavey: Harold Harms (seat a)
Verdon: John D. Grimsbo (seat b), Kent Lorentzen (seat c), Kathryn Baldwin (treasurer)
Wagner: Paul A. Peterson (seat a), no candidates filed for special election seat b, Steven G. Hanna (seat c), Howard Hanson (treasurer)
Waukenabo: Debbie Goble (seat a), Heidi A. Olesen (clerk)
Williams: no candidates filed for seat c, clerk or special election for town treasurer
Aitkin school board
Jen Burgos, David E. Burgstaler, Roland Hill, Kevin Hoge, Jason A. Jones, Holly Mindrum, Jaudette (Jodi) Olson, Taneal Palmer, Kassie Peterson, Michael Weitnauer, Celia Young
Mcgregor school board
Katie Nelson, Heather Sorensen
Hill City school board
Sarah Kingsley, Joelle Miranda, Jeremy Nelson
Source: www.candidates.sos.state.mn.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.