Poppy Proclamation

Aitkin Mayor Megan Workman signed a proclamation urging all citizens to wear a poppy as gratitude to the men and women of the United States who risked their lives in defense of freedom.  Poppies are assembled by disabled veterans and the proceeds from donations for poppies go to the veteran programs supported by the Aitkin VFW and Legion Posts.  The Aitkin Legion Post and Auxiliary 86 have already collected donations, while the Aitkin VFW Post and Auxiliary 1727 will collect donations May 27-29.  Shown here with Workman (center front) are (back from left) – members of the VFW Jeff Workman (commander), Bob and Cher Carlson (poppy chairs and auxiliary president) and members of the Aitkin American Legion Gary Clepper (commander) and poppy chairs Sandi DeLoach (auxiliary president) and Roberta Elvecrog (sixth district president).

 submitted

