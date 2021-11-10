On the morning of Nov. 3, artwork became the new eyecatcher along Minnesota Avenue South.
Aided by volunteers from the city of Aitkin Public Utilities Commission and the use of its bucket truck, the Window Dressing Project made use of the empty second floor of the old Potter/Casey Company Mercantile building to eliminate an eyesore.
Chip Borkenhagen, a local artist, painted 13 oil paintings – each representing a different culture in the Aitkin community. The paintings were then hung in the empty windows of the second floor.
The project was sponsored by the city of Aitkin, the Jaques Art Center, Aitkin Rental, River Place Press, the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council and the Clean Water Land and Legacy Amendment.
The different floral designs represent the Ojibwe, Dakota, Pacific Islanders, Scandinavian, Middle East, African, Mexican/South American, Indian, Northern Europe, Far East Asian, Scottish/Ireland, Denmark/Holland and Western Asian/Russian people.
The project started last year when Borkenhagen and his wife were having lunch at Rosallini’s. The two found themselves looking at the boarded-up windows across the street – the second floor of the building unusable due to structural damage.
“I thought about the kind of imagery that would look neat up there,” Borkenhagen said. “I thought about birds, I thought about fake windows.
“Then I realized with the flower shop right across the street, I thought flowers,” he added.
Borkenhagen went on the internet and found out that flowers can be painted in several different styles, depending on culture and location in the world.
“I just divided our world up into 13 different sections,” he said. He then sketched out the flowers and went to building owner Jon Lubke.
The project survived a delay due to COVID-19 – and a struggle to get the artwork up in place. With help from Aitkin Rental, Borkenhagen measured the windows for sizing purposes.
He painted the designs first, then had them printed on vinyl. The vinyl was attached to a plywood frame to place in the windows.
Borkenhagen approached Aitkin Flowers owner Amanda Lowe, looking for help in hanging the banners. That’s how public utilities staff got involved the morning of Nov. 3.
“Just a wild idea that would help downtown Aitkin look a little more friendly and inviting,” he said.
Borkenhagen said that the art community in the city is here to stay – and members of it want to help the overall community.
“We keep pushing to make Aitkin an art community,” he said. “The arts can build a community almost faster than other ideas. We’re trying to collectively channel more artistic endeavors in our community.”
