Reaching out a helping hand to seniors during the holidays

It’s not exactly a one-woman show.
While Janie Nolan-Komoto has stepped up to coordinate help to area long-term care facilities since March, she pointed out she’s had plenty of help these last nine months – whether it be from the nursing staff at Aitkin County’s long-term care facilities, or area businesswomen like Amanda Lowe at Aitkin Flowers and Gifts or Debbie Scharr at Paulbeck’s County Market.
Since March, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, these people have helped to cheer up the lives of those in Aitkin County’s long-term care facilities.
“It’s never quit,” said Nolan-Komoto, who works full-time for her medical research company but has been a help to the community as well. “When we started this in March, and got a list of everything that was needed then ... then kept the flowers coming throughout the whole period.
“We are still doing that,” Nolan-Komoto added. “A lot of the time, there are no donations.”
Everyone is helping organize more help for the long-term care facilities for the holidays. With the residents in the long-term care facilities mostly isolated – both from outside visitors and from each other – their mental health has become a priority.
Nolan-Komoto reached out to the six long-term care facilities in Aitkin County in a conference call last week. Working with them, she has compiled a list of what is needed during this holiday season.
Nolan-Komoto made a Facebook post Dec. 11 highlighting what was needed after talking with the nurses at the long-term care facilities.
The post on Facebook outlined specific needs for each facility, and already, some of those needs are being met.
In highlighting some of the needs, it is apparent that there are some who need more than others.
For example, at one facility, one man has no family left, and was in desperate need of new clothes and other gifts.
Nolan-Komoto said a family she knew volunteered to shop for that man’s clothes, but they are still looking for PJs and gifts relating to cars or crime shows.
There are other needs. Rivers Edge in Aitkin has 10-12 of the residents who have no family or friends left on the “outside.”
“They get no notes, gifts, calls – ever,” Nolan-Komoto said.
As a result, Rivers Edge is looking for Christmas cards to be sent to Tiffany, Rivers Edge, 11 Minnesota Ave S., Aitkin MN 56431, with “Happy Holidays” written on the outside.
Aicota Health Care, meanwhile, specifically is looking for gel pens, puzzle books and easy adult coloring books, while Aitkin Health Services has put out a request for fleece pants.
Within a day of posting the requests, Nolan-Komoto already knows some of the needs are being met.
“Right now, it is set up that people are letting me know when a need has been taken care of,” she said. As a result, she is hoping now people will respond to some of the more general requests so all of the facilities get what they need.
Nolan-Komoto said there are some basics, though, that are uniform among the facilities. Those are:
• Magazines
• Christmas cards
• Small gifts, such as shampoo, body wash, puzzle books and word-find books
• Donations to Aitkin Flowers and Gifts and Paulbeck’s County Market floral department.
“That’s the thing we run out of the fastest, and still have to have happen,” Nolan-Komoto said of the money for the flower donations. Those flowers are still delivered every two to two-and-a-half weeks.
“Anything the public can do is great,” she said.
Nolan-Komoto admitted in her Facebook post that “miracles” are already happening.
“We’ve got nearly 220 lonely, ‘locked in’ elderly, (15 of them with NO ONE in their lives) who may wake up to a little joy this Christmas!” she wrote. “Maybe it will help them smile and hang on for the additional winter months. Thank you for any help, including a simple card or two.”
To see the list that Nolan-Komoto has compiled – which includes specific needs per facility – and to see what needs have already been filled, search for “Janie Nolan” on Facebook.
