The leaves have turned into brilliant fall colors with shades of reds, oranges and yellows. The air is crisp in the morning and fog hovers above the lakes and wetland areas. It is time for us all to think of preparing for the cooler, then freezing cold months ahead and you can start early this fall: Aitkin County CARE wants to help you.
INSIDE AND OUT
Preparations include the tasks needed to care for our homes and property and also for ourselves and those we care for. It’s so easy for many of us to isolate ourselves in the winter months; sometimes not seeing our friends and neighbors for weeks at a time. It can be a tremendous challenge for those who are homebound and those who are caring for others who can’t get out as easily in the winter. Aitkin County CARE has established a phone service that will make connections with you as often as you like. This is a great way to stay connected. Also, chore services are available for those jobs that need to be done to prepare for winter.
GET OUT OF THE HOUSE
Caregivers are needed to help older adults stay in their home. What is the time commitment? As much or as little as you want. We spend at least two hours in the home, cleaning, meal prep, laundry, visiting, medication reminders, etc. This is a non-medical position, so there is no help with toileting or providing showers. We can be there while they shower in case of a fall. Helping people is how relationships are built, developing a stronger community. Our community is aging and the needs continue to grow. If you would like to get out of the house and help others, this paid position can be a great way to fulfill that need.
EXERCISE
Staying Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) is a great one-hour class that gets the heart rate going, improves balance and strengthens bones and muscles. Classes are now being offered in Malmo, Aitkin and BRAND NEW to McGregor. Call to sign up.
RESPITE
Some of the people we serve are expanding their support services to include respite services. Respite is a break for the caregiver. It’s a challenge to keep active and connected to friends and family all year round, especially during winter.
At CARE, our team of professionals comes to the family home and provides assistance, doing tasks like preparing meals, medication reminders, providing standby assistance for showers, visiting or playing card games with the homebound senior. Meanwhile, the caregiver gets the break they need to run errands, work or visit with friends. Whether it’s for a few hours a day, those that take advantage of respite services have described it as invaluable.
Having a respite worker come into the home allows the person at home to have new experiences.
FOOD OPTIONS
One of the most challenging tasks in the winter can be keeping the cupboard full and having healthy food options. In Aitkin County there are community meal options that provide nutrition as well as a way to socialize with your neighbors. There are multiple foodbanks, Fare for ALL boxes, NAPS boxes, Meals on Wheels in Aitkin, frozen meal delivery and grocery store delivery. While the supply lasts, our local farmers have created a market-box full of healthy vegetables. This can be picked up or delivered. Aitkin County CARE is subsidizing these boxes for $10/box. These are regularly sold for $25. Call Aitkin County CARE to reserve your box 218-927-1383 extension 3.
PREPARE
Aitkin County CARE wants to help you and your aging family members prepare for a healthy, comfortable winter. Call for more information at 218-927-1383. Watch the Facebook page for additional events, services and classes.
