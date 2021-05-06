Retired with respect

On Saturday May 1, Aitkin VFW Post 1727 and American Legion Post 86 held their annual flag-burning ceremony on the banks of the Mississippi outside of the VFW.
All year round, the VFW and the Legion collect worn and torn flags just for this occasion. When retiring a flag, you can’t just throw it in the garbage. The U.S. Flag is a sacred symbol. Just as there are rules of etiquette for flying the flag, there are also rules of etiquette for disposing of one.
According to the U.S. Department of Defense, “burning it in an undignified manner constitutes desecration,” and that is why official ceremonies are held across the country every year.
A fire was built in advance of the ceremony to make sure the temperature of the fire was hot enough to quickly burn the flags.
Bob Carlson, commander of the VFW, kicked off the ceremony by reading a statement honoring the flags, which have been inspected and condemned as unserviceable.
“Let these faded flags of our country be retired and destroyed with respectful and honorable rites,” Carlson said, “and their places be taken by bright new flags of the same size and kind.”
Ed Anderson, of the Legion Color Guard, and Dave Paulson, of the VFW Color Guard, presented a folded flag to the fire. As they unfolded the flag, Gary Clepper, commander of the Legion, led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Chaplain Brad Ennis then read a prayer designated for the flag-burning ceremony.
“We thank thee for our country and its flag, and for the liberty for which it stands,” Ennis prayed.
“To clean and purging flame we commit these flags, worn out in worthy service. As they yield their substance to the fire, may thy holy light spread over us and bring to our hearts renewed devotion to God and country.”
As soon as the prayer ended, three gunmen gave a nine-gun salute and a bugler played “Taps.”
Anderson and Paulson then threw the flag on the fire.
The formal ceremony ended, and then those in attendance were invited to continue with burning the flags which had been collected over the past year.
“We invite the community to drop off flags at the VFW or the Legion any time of the year,” Carlson said. “It’s important that we dispose of them honorably.”
