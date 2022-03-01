The Garrison /Bay Lake Area Lions are celebrating the club’s 11th year of shamrock donations to help the local food shelf during “Food Shelf Month.”

The shamrocks are sold at the Garrison Family Foods, Speed Way, Dorothy’s Rainbow and new this year, Timber Building Supply.

