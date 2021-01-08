Aileen DeMenge knows that people in the Aitkin Area – specifically in the McGregor area – are good people.
The director of the Ultimate Social Club – a branch of Something Cool, a non-profit in McGregor – DeMenge had to get creative this fall in light of classes and social programs being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Their kindness exploded,” said DeMenge of the 140-plus members of the club, currently using Facebook to coordinate and pull projects together.
The USC worked before and during the holidays to bring goodwill to a large number of area businesses and organizations, focusing mostly on the McGregor area.
Among the projects were that the Riverwood Healthcare Clinic in McGregor saw its staff receive baked goods – both homemade and from McGregor Baking Company – while McGregor Veterinary Clinic staff got lunch one day.
The USC also adopted McGregor Carefree Living – a senior living facility – and in a separate project, fundraised for gift cards from area businesses that were given to people in need. Mail carriers also received treats, and generally, the USC seemed to try to touch every life it could in December.
Finally, the USC joined forces with the McGregor Fire and Ambulance, community eduction and the McGregor Public Library to help bring Santa to McGregor youngsters earlier in the month.
“These were ideas that came from members of USC,” DeMenge said. “Members who’ve become part of our Facebook group.
“The ideas went on and on and on.”
The Ultimate Social Club is aiming at an average age of about 60, but DeMenge was quick to point out that the group is looking for younger – and older – members as well.
As she explains, “I don’t just direct the club, I’m part of it.”
She started as director Oct. 1, and managed to complete a pair of classes before a spike in COVID-19 cases shut down in-person attendance.
The USC also works with the Reading Pals program in McGregor, and one of the projects done this fall was to send letters to first, second and third graders so they would have the experience of sending a letter back through the mail.
In light of the spike in cases, DeMenge started to look for ideas – and decided to create a Facebook group.
Those members started generating ideas at a rapid pace and one of the centers of that activity was McGregor Carefree Living.
Sandy Engel, who had been working at the senior care facility as a volunteer before things were shut down again, floated the idea of sending cards and letters to residents.
“It took off like crazy,” Engel explained. “Everyone was so receptive.”
After that, staff and residents were part of numerous initiatives, including placemats, poinsettias for Christmas and ongoing efforts to communicate with the residents.
In fact, Engel said she’s already building off the poinsettia idea for potential flowers or a garden for residents as weather gets warmer.
“I’ve already brainstormed for the spring and summer,” Engel said.
The ideas keep on coming in, too. DeMenge is considering ideas on how to keep Reading Pals going, given the lack of availability for volunteers to read to students in person.
Now, she’s contemplating online programs, small book clubs with adults and students and potential video options.
DeMenge isn’t sure where it will stop, nor is she particularly worried that it will. Members of the group are embracing ideas, and so far, every one suggested has been completed.
“If an idea was thrown out there, people just did it,” Engel said. “Everyone was so receptive.”
And with numerous McGregor-area businesses getting involved, there are positives for everyone.
“People are just so good to their community,” DeMenge said. “What I love about this program ... it’s not about who’s getting the credit.
“That’s all we care about – that it gets done,” she added. “I’m just tickled it works as well as it does.
“I’m willing to try anything, so long as it’s meeting people’s needs and we have fun together.”
