What is the Chore Program? In this program, a volunteer would be asked to do light seasonal yard work and minor home repairs.
So far this year, we have had requests for help raking leaves and mowing of lawns, weeding gardens and building a wheelchair ramp. All you have to do is call Aitkin County CARE with your chore and we will determine if we are able to help you by matching up your need with one of our qualified volunteers.
We believe that we have the best group of volunteers in Aitkin County. This brings me to one of the misconceptions of being a volunteer: time commitment. I truly believe that there are some people who want to volunteer but are afraid of the time commitment. Here at CARE we are flexible with our volunteers. They choose how many hours they want to volunteer and what they want to do.
We need to continue to grow our volunteer programs that enhance and promote independence and wellbeing for older adults in Aitkin County. We cannot do this without your help.
If you’re looking for a way to give back to your community, try volunteering for Aitkin County CARE; we are accepting applications for flexible volunteers who have a passion for helping the aging and less fortunate of Aitkin County. If you’re interested in this rewarding opportunity, please stop by our office or give us call. 218-927-1383 ext 1.
