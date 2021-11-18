In a 2019 study of American workers, the American Association of Retired Persons identified age discrimination as a potential drain on the American economy.
Older Americans are staying fit longer and have better access to medical care. Staying active and engaged is known to improve health outcomes for people over 65. The news is full of headlines saying that businesses are having trouble filling vacancies, so why would businesses discriminate against older workers in the hiring process?
The Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967 is a U.S. labor law that forbids employment discrimination against anyone at least 40 years of age in the United States. The bill was signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson.
Working definitions of discrimination usually describe it as a situation where equally productive people are treated differently in the labor market—for example in getting hired—simply because of their group membership, whether based on age, race or sex.
In spite of the letter of the law, employers often discriminate against older workers, both in retention and in hiring.
The AARP study concluded all industries are affected. Reducing involuntary retirement, underemployment, and unemployment duration among the 50-plus population could have driven an average increase of 4.1% in GDP in 2018. In 2050, an uplift of 6.0% could be generated. The technology and automotive manufacturing sectors have the most to lose in the future.
A 2017 study conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco found that age discrimination makes it harder for older individuals, especially women, to get hired into new jobs.
So what is the economic hit to the country when older workers find it difficult to find employment?
There is a supply-side problem when older workers retire before their productive work life ends — their abilities, experience, patience and reliability are lost to the businesses that could have hired them.
Another supply-side issue is that many older workers who would stay in the workforce are retiring at their “official” retirement age, and that places a burden on the Social Security system as older workers make up a larger proportion of the population.
On the demand side, businesses are training new workers when they could hire more experienced older staff members.
The San Francisco Reserve concluded that, “in general, economists find it challenging to establish evidence of labor market discrimination.” Whether such discrimination is based on outright dislike or stereotyping about group characteristics, it is illegal under U.S. civil rights laws.
