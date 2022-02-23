The Aitkin County Girls Club began with a mother and daughter duo wanting to reach out into the community to gather girls for friendship connections, discipleship, activities, missions and community outreach.
The club is a church-based discipleship program. “Our girls club supports girls united in Christian living, in witnessing, in service, in missions and in love for others,” said Trisha Carlstrom, club leader/mentor.
“Our agenda includes a time for prayer, Bible study and a time of fellowship with games and/or fun activities,” continued Carlstrom.
According to the national website at https://ngm.ag.org/, the goal of the girls club is to see every girl moving toward a deep relationship with Jesus Christ, and to realize her importance and potential in the kingdom of God.
Across the nation, girls clubs have a legacy of godly women as mentors coming alongside girls (sixth through 12th grade), guiding them on a path to become confident, mature and godly women.
The club has a focus of reinforcing a positive and encouraging network of friends who are there for one another through the ups and downs of life.
LEADERSHIP TEAM
Trisha Carlstrom is the Girls Club leader. “In years past, when I went to church in Keizer, Oregon, I coordinated three girls programs. As a young girl myself, I was a member of our local Girls Club which used to be called Missionettes. I lead the Bible study and coordinate the program for our church.”
Ginnie Hintermeister is the activity director/co-leader. Hintermeiste enjoys painting with others and sharing about her personal walk with Jesus. Ginnie offers the club experience in art, cooking and playing games with the girls.
Homeschooled 11th grader, Azie Arends, is a youth leader and helped in founding the local program. She coordinates an encouragement text group with daily scripture and uplifting encouragement for the girls.
ABOUT GIRLS CLUB MINISTRIES
Girls Club Ministries resources and oversight are from the National Assemblies of God Girls Ministries Department in Springfield, Missouri and the local Minnesota District Girls Ministries. There are Girls Ministry Clubs in churches, schools and homes throughout the nation as well as internationally. In fact, the local club recently supported missionaries who are launching clubs in Saipan.
HOW TO JOIN
Those interested in joing the Aitkin County Girls Club can email Trisha Carlstrom at trishambowen@gmail.com or check it out by attending a meeting. The club meets Tuesdays from 6-7:30 p.m. at Aitkin Assembly of God Church located at 34588 Hwy. 169, Aitkin.
