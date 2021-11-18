Think local, seasonal for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is just around the corner.
Gathering around a table together is one of the main ways Americans celebrate this holiday. However, not every family has access to groceries, or even a good place to prepare and serve food.
Aitkin County has many resources to help everyone feel included this holiday season.
Aitkin Area Food Shelf Resources
Aitkin Area Food Shelf:
107 Second St. SE, Aitkin, 612-803-1839; curbside pickup only; 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; Wednesdays
First Lutheran Church of Aitkin, 102 Fourth St. NW, Aitkin, 218-927-2028; community meals each week, Monday 5 p.m., Tuesday 12 p.m., Thursday 5 p.m. All will be take out only. Call or email: office@flc-aitkin.com.
Aitkin County Schools, 306 Second St. NW, Aitkin, 218-927-2115; take-home breakfast and lunch for students. Call the school ahead of time and it will be ready.
Community Shelf Aitkin, 107 Second St. SE, Aitkin, 218-927-2028; emergency boxes are available, curbside pickup only, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., second and fourth Thursdays.
Garrison Food Shelf, 320-692-5399; for emergency food shelf, call and leave a message.
Hill City Food Shelf, 218-697-8263; curbside pickup only, 8 a.m.-noon; third Saturday of every month. P.O. Box 437, Hill City, MN 57745.
Jacobson Food Shelf, 60346 240th Ave., Jacobson, 218-426-4799; curbside pickup only, 4 p.m.-6 p.m. First and third Thursdays.
McGregor Food Shelf, 92 North Maddy St., McGregor, 218-768-2762/ 218-426-3330; curbside pickup only, 9 a.m.-noon; second and fourth Wednesdays.
St. James Catholic Church, 299 Red Oak Dr., Aitkin, 218-927-6581; curbside pickup only, noon-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays (two times monthly).
Local Foods
Supporting local growers can be a satisfying way to celebrate the holidays.
Aitkin Farmers’ Market, Indoor winter market at the Butler Building, 301 Minnesota Ave. N, Aitkin. Locally grown meat, eggs, produce, flour, jams, jellies, salsa, BBQ sauce and baked goods will be available. Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Nov. 26, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Dec. 18, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Eating out?
The Facebook group, What’s Happening In Aitkin County (and surrounding areas) frequently includes posts from restaurants that have special holiday meals and events.
