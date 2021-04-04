Aitkin area firefighters and Mille Lacs Energy employees turned out in force Friday afternoon as a procession brought home James Gibeau, a Grand Rapids veteran firefighter who died while working as a lineman in his full-time position last week. Gibeau had been flown to the Twin Cities for emergency treatment but died there. The Grand Rapids Fire Department undertook a procession with the hearse from the funeral home to bring the fallen man home, and fire departments along the way saluted both Gibeau and fellow firefighters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.