Since 2016 AARP Taxaide volunteers have been preparing income tax returns for elderly and low to moderate income individuals at the Aitkin Public Library during the tax season. For 10 years prior to that, volunteers were preparing returns at different locations in Aitkin.
Volunteers are trained by AARP and the IRS every year in January on the tax program Taxslayer and prepare tax returns once a week from mid-February to mid-April. Volunteers do not need to attend every week and will work with a mentor until comfortable doing returns on their own. Mileage is paid by AARP. People enjoy doing computer work, volunteering, learning new skills, meeting new people and helping people, call Muriel at 218-845-2666.
