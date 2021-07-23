Aitkin County CARE celebrated its volunteers with a gathering at the fairgrounds in June.
Together we celebrated our volunteers who were able to attend and thanked them for the commitment and dedication to Aitkin County CARE and Rides for Health. They are all amazing volunteers.
Amazing volunteers offer their gift of time, enjoy helping others, are selfless, generous and kind and make a difference. Our county is benefiting from their volunteer efforts.
Do you know we have touched 495 individuals through a variety of programs so far in 2021? Wow! We appreciate all the volunteers who help Aitkin County CARE and Rides for Health.
There are so many opportunities to volunteer and we would love to have you be a part of this amazing team. Opportunities include exercise classes coach (training included), giving rides, helping with light household chores and making phone calls from the comfort of your own home. We have positions available in all of these areas. If you are interested, please call 218-927-1383 or check our website for the application and background check, www.aitkincountycare.org.
Sponsors that supported the appreciation event for the volunteers of Aitkin County CARE and Rides for Health were 40 Club, Beanery, Block North, Gramma’s Pantry, Midwest Machinery, Paulbeck’s County Market and Roadside Restaurant.
