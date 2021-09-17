“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
The Constitution of the United States established America’s national government and fundamental laws, and guaranteed certain basic rights for its citizens. It was signed by delegates to the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia.
A chief aim of the Constitution as drafted by the Convention was to create a government with enough power to act on a national level, but without so much power that fundamental rights would be at risk.
The five main points of the U.S. Constitution, according to the National Archives and Records Administration, are popular sovereignty, republicanism, limited government, separation of powers, checks and balances, and federalism.
In commemoration of the signing of the United States Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787, September 17 has been designated as Constitution Day and Citizenship Day. That day marks the beginning of Constitution Week which ends on Sept. 23.
America’s founding fathers — including George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, James Monroe and Benjamin Franklin — together with several other key players of their time, structured the democratic government of the United States and left a legacy that has shaped the world. James Madison is known as the “Father of the Constitution” because of his pivotal role in the drafting of the document as well as its ratification.
In 1791, a list of 10 amendments was added to the Constitution. This list is called the Bill of Rights. More amendments would be added over the years.
The bill of rights
The First Amendment provides several rights protections: to express ideas through speech and the press, to assemble or gather with a group to protest or for other reasons, and to ask the government to fix problems. It also protects the right to religious beliefs and practices. It prevents the government from creating or favoring a religion.
The Second Amendment protects the right to keep and bear arms.
The Third Amendment prevents government from forcing homeowners to allow soldiers to use their homes. Before the Revolutionary War, laws gave British soldiers the right to take over private homes.
The Fourth Amendment bars the government from unreasonable search and seizure of an individual or their private property.
The Fifth Amendment provides several protections for people accused of crimes. It states that serious criminal charges must be started by a grand jury. A person cannot be tried twice for the same offense (double jeopardy) or have property taken away without just compensation. People have the right against self-incrimination and cannot be imprisoned without due process of law (fair procedures and trials.)
The Sixth Amendment provides additional protections to people accused of crimes, such as the right to a speedy and public trial, trial by an impartial jury in criminal cases, and to be informed of criminal charges. Witnesses must face the accused, and the accused is allowed his or her own witnesses and to be represented by a lawyer.
The Seventh Amendment extends the right to a jury trial in Federal civil cases.
The Eighth Amendment bars excessive bail and fines and cruel and unusual punishment.
The Ninth Amendment states that listing specific rights in the Constitution does not mean that people do not have other rights that have not been spelled out.
The Tenth Amendment says that the Federal Government only has those powers delegated in the Constitution. If it isn’t listed, it belongs to the states or to the people.
The first three words in the Constitution are powerful: “We the People.” Those words declare that the Constitution derives its power not from a king or a congress, but from the people themselves.
Sources: www.archives.gov/founding-docs/bill-of-rights/what-does-it-say, www.history.com, www.whitehouse.gov/about-the-white-house/our-govern
ment/the-constitution/, www.biography.com, www.loc.gov.
