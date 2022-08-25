One thing was abundantly clear from the city of Aitkin booth at the county fair: People love Aitkin City Park.

“The response at the fair was amazing,” said Amanda Lowe, Aitkin Park Committee member. “So many people took the time to really analyze the three concepts and were very intentional when voting for their favorite.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.