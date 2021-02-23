Are the winter blues getting you down? Have you already fallen off your New Year’s resolutions?
Aitkin County CARE, in conjunction with the Juniper network, has just the program for you. “Stay Active & Independent for Life” (SAIL) is a 12-week strength, balance and fitness class that meets two times a week for one hour.
Each class consists of warm up, aerobics, balance exercises, strength exercises, stretching and education. Exercises can be done standing or seated.
“SAIL” is an evidence-based class that’s proven to improve strength and balance and reduce falls.
Class benefits include:
• Improvement of balance and strength
• Helping adults remain active, independent and prevent falls
• Experienced instructors use exercises that have been tested with older adults.
• Juniper is a statewide network grounded in your local community to help you live well, get fit and prevent falls.
What participants have said about the SAIL program: “The class got me exercising daily”; “Now I am more confident walking and going up and down stairs”; “It’s helping me continue to live independently”; “Loved it! I’ve made a bunch of new friends”; “The aerobics have been great for me and I have increased my stamina and I am sleeping better.”
This class will be offered on Tuesday and Thursday at the First Lutheran Church in Aitkin.
The time and start date have yet to be finalized but CARE is looking at a mid-March start date.
For more information and to register, contact Mike Eisenbraun at 218-927-1383, ext. 1, or mikecarecoordinator@gmail.com
This will be an in-person class and class size will be limited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.