With a little help from friends, library gets new seating

On June 17, Bob Nicko, street commissioner of the city of Aitkin, pulled his silver pickup truck in front of the Aitkin Library, with two bright green picnic tables in tow. Members from the Aitkin County Developmental Achievement Center helped unload and strategically place the picnic tables on the library’s front lawn.
Last winter, Mandie Krueger, Aitkin’s head librarian, mentioned to Nicko that the library was in need of outdoor seating. Nicko thought to himself, “Why don’t I just build a couple of tables?”
As Nicko was preparing to build the tables, Mary Vinje, community connections coordinator at DAC, reached out to him looking for new projects for DAC to undertake. DAC’s mission is to provide developmentally disabled individuals with employment opportunities and community integrated activities. There are approximately 60 individuals between the McGregor site, DAC-Mart and DACWORKS.
Nicko brought up his tables project . Vinje said it was a good match, so Nicko bought the supplies and provided the patterns and DAC took care of the rest.
Jessica Marsh, Bill Hermans, Emily Bellah, Amy Hines, Alex Mount and Bryan DeWitt built the tables. Jessica Marsh, DeWitt and John Hammer painted the tables.
