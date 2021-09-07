Women of Today awards Brandl

At its end-of-year convention, the United States Women of Today awarded Brandl GMC the “Strength” award. This award is given to a business or individual that has supported their local Women of Today chapter. The Aitkin Women of Today nominated Brandl GMC for its support of the AWT’s Easter Carnival event and other events throughout the year. Pictured are Denise Wille, Brandl controller and member of the Aitkin Women of Today; Troy Atwater, owner of Brandl GMC; and Joanne Larson, chair of the board for the Aitkin Women of Today.
