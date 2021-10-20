The Aitkin Women of Today is holding its second annual food drive for local food shelves.
Bring donation items in a sturdy bag or container on Saturday, Oct. 23. Park across from the Aitkin Police Department from 10 a.m.-noon. There will be volunteers to gather donations and distribute to the food shelves.
Food shelves accept non-perishable items and are always in need of baby supplies, cleaning supplies like laundry detergent, dish soap, paper towels. Other needed items are hygiene products like shampoo, deodorant, soap and toothpaste; boxed or canned foods like pasta, boxed meals, soups, instant potatoes, beef stew, chili, canned fruits and vegetables, canned tuna, ham, chicken, peanut butter, canned/dried beans, lentils, cereals and rice.
Please check your food donations for expiration dates.
All items collected will be given to Aitkin Food Shelf, Community Food Shelf at First Lutheran and St. James Catholic Church Food Shelf.
For more information about Aitkin Women of Today, call Heidi at 651-303-5964. For questions on the food drive, call Joanne at 218-927-6000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.