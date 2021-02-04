Aitkin County has received funds through the state of Minnesota for the purpose of providing relief grants to businesses and non-profit organizations negatively affected by COVID-19 related executive orders.
The county released information on how to apply for the grants Jan. 27. The maximum grant amount in this round is $10,000, and will be based on need and funds available. The application deadline is Feb. 11 at 4:30 p.m.
“Staff will be taking care of this in house,” said Aitkin County Administrator Jessica Seibert, adding that both the county and the commissioners have received calls about the money.
Those phone calls are now being addressed, she said, and work has begun with other partners.
“We’ve also reached out to local press, to chambers and Aitkin County Growth Inc.,” Seibert explained. “And, of course, our city partners.”
Grants must be used by eligible businesses and non-profit organizations for operations expenses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Examples of eligible expenses include:
• Property taxes
• Fees for liquor, food, beverage, and lodging
• Insurance costs
• Legal fees
• Payroll
• Rent
• Utilities
• Repairs to existing building and equipment
The following state criteria must be met for eligibility:
• The business or nonprofit must have a physical establishment in Aitkin County
• No current tax liens with the Secretary of State
• Have been impacted by a COVID-19 related executive order
A business must be current on its property taxes as of March 31, 2020 or any other obligations to Aitkin County; must submit a full application with signatures and complete a W-9 Form. Submittal of a completed application does not guarantee funding; and agrees that by signing and submitting the Aitkin County COVID-19 Business Relief Payments application they will be subject to a random audit by Aitkin County for accuracy in information requested. They also agree to provide additional documentation that may be requested by Aitkin County or their representative to determine eligibility and award amount or to complete an audit of funds awarded.
If it is determined that false or misleading information is provided on the Aitkin County COVID-19 Business Relief Payments application, the business will be required to repay Aitkin County the entire grant amount.
Grants will be awarded based on eligibility, need, and prioritized as follows:
1. Bars, restaurants and lodging
2. Other businesses meeting eligibility criteria
3. Nonprofit organizations that earn revenue in a similar manner to businesses such as through entry fees or pay for service
Final approval will be subject to approval by the Aitkin County Board.
Ineligible businesses and nonprofits include:
Agriculture crop and livestock operations; corporate/multi-state chains (except those owned by local franchisee); businesses in default conditions prior to March 31, 2020; businesses with IRS debt prior to March 31, 2020; finance, insurance and real estate businesses; banks; financial advisors; property rentals or property management; billboards; retail/off-sale only liquor stores; lobbyists; government entities; home-based businesses; and businesses that earn a majority of their income from online transactions.
Aitkin County reserves the right to determine other businesses and nonprofits as ineligible.
Grant applications will be available on the Aitkin County website and by request and may be submitted by mail to Aitkin County Government Center, ATTN: Jessica Seibert, 307 2nd Street NW #310, Aitkin, MN 56431 or delivered to the Aitkin County Government Center Administration Office.
For any questions or clarifications, please contact Jessica Seibert at 218-927-7276 or jessica.seibert@co.aitkin.mn.us.
