The Northland Foundation is spreading the word to Northeast Minnesota businesses about a new opportunity to apply for $10,000-$25,000 in grant funding.
Northland Foundation is partnering with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) to help Northeast Minnesota businesses learn about and apply for Main Street COVID Relief Grants.
A total of $64,200,000 is available statewide for Main Street COVID Relief Grants. Half of that is being set aside for Greater Minnesota.
Grantees may receive $10,000-$25,000 depending on their number of full-time equivalent employees (FTEs).
The DEED website offers detailed information, including FAQs:https://mn.gov/deed/business/financing-business/deed-programs/
emergency-programs/main-street/
Minnesota-owned -and-operated businesses that can demonstrate financial hardship due to the COVID-19 outbreak may apply. Other requirements include: Be a private for-profit business or non-profit organization (that earns revenue in ways similar to a business) with primary operations located in the state of Minnesota since at least Jan. 1, 2020; Be a currently operating business with plans to continue into 2022; Be at least 50% owned by one or more resident(s) of Minnesota; Employ the equivalent of 200 full-time workers or fewer; Total sales or revenue of at least $10,000 for the 2020 or 2019 tax year.
Prioritized in the selection process are applicants that are majority-owned by military veterans, women, and Black, Indigenous, and people of color individuals; employ six people or fewer; and/or did not receive previous assistance from other state relief programs.
The application portal will open Sept. 20 and accept applications for 10 days after opening. Applications will close Sept. 29 at 11:59 p.m.
Afterward, grant applications will be selected for eligibility verification through a computer-generated, randomized selection process.
DEED is presenting online information sessions on two dates. You can tune in using the Microsoft Teams app, or just watch on the web Monday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m.
Email the Northland Foundation at grants@northlandfdn.org.
