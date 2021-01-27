Both Riverwood Healthcare and Cuyuna Regional Medical Center announced COVID-19 vaccination programs this week.
Neither hospital is starting a wait list at this time after receiving a limited number of vaccinations.
Riverwood
On Jan. 27, Riverwood Healthcare Center began its first COVID-19 vaccine distribution for older patients with a limited supply of vaccine.
Riverwood is using this vaccine to vaccinate about 700 Riverwood patients on Jan. 27 in Aitkin. Given the limited vaccine supply, a targeted group of patients at higher risk for getting seriously ill with COVID-19 was identified and offered the vaccine. This group included oncology patients 65 or older and those 75 or older with high-risk health conditions.
Until the vaccine supply gets substantially larger, there are not yet plans for widespread vaccination locally of those 65 and older or with vulnerable health conditions. Riverwood is planning and collaborating with Aitkin County Public Health on how to do mass vaccinations once the vaccine supply makes this possible.
Riverwood is not taking calls for individuals to be put on a wait list for the vaccine. When the vaccine is ready for distribution locally, the health system will communicate to its patients and the public the process for taking appointments.
Riverwood maintains a dedicated COVID-19 web page with a link at the top of its homepage at www.riverwoodhealthcare.org updated with the latest vaccine distribution information.
CRMC
Cuyuna Regional Medical Center is holding drive-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Crosby this week for its patients age 65 and older who live in the organization’s service area. A limited amount of vaccine was available and over 800 appointments were filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.
As additional vaccine becomes available from the Minnesota Department of Health, CRMC will announce more clinics. Patients will be notified via e-mail, on www.cuyunamed.org and through CRMC’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn sites. Appointments will be required by calling a phone number that will be in the announcement. Wait lists are not available.
At the clinics, patients obtain their vaccination from a nurse while in their vehicle near a mobile unit near the hospital. Individuals must bring photo identification, an ink pen and be prepared to sign a consent form and expose their shoulder. Those obtaining the vaccination are asked to remain in their parked vehicle for 15 minutes so they may be monitored by medical personnel for any reaction. The same process is required 21 to 28 days later for the second dose depending upon the formulation. There will be no charge for the vaccine and insurance will not be billed. CRMC will enter the vaccination information into each patient’s vaccination record.
CRMC is following Centers for Disease Control and Minnesota Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 vaccine distribution. To date, vaccinations have been given to CRMC’s employees, physicians, Care Center and Heartwood residents, area first responders, school teachers and staff, and patients age 65 and older.
