Aitkin County saw a rise in COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks, as more than 18 new cases were reported.
As of Sunday, Sept. 13, Aitkin County had 66 cases, though it was still holding at just the one official death from the disease.
Three new cases were added Sept. 12, but one had dropped off as county of residence was confirmed.
According to numbers from Aitkin County Health and Human Services, that puts the county at just more than 11 cases per 10,000 in real-time numbers, which could shift the county to a hybrid learning model in its school districts.
However, the county was still holding at the official number of 3.79 cases per 10,000, since numbers run two weeks behind to allow for confirmation and official numbers.
Erin Melz, the county’s public health supervisor, said it was too early to tell how it would affect the county’s school districts.
“Aitkin County schools have all started back with in-person learning and as we monitor the rate over the coming days and weeks we will be in discussions on how to safely move forward,” Melz said Sept. 8.
Aitkin was the final school to go back into full session Friday, Sept. 11, as elementary students arrived at Rippleside Elementary School.
Brea Hamdorf, another of the HHS public health nurses, explained that there is no particular area of the county that is seeing an increase, with the 18 cases from Aug. 27 to Sept. 8 occuring in 11 different households.
“This does put the current 14-day case positivity rate above the 10 threshold, but it is still too soon to tell if and how this will affect the schools,” Hamdorf explained. “We will continue to watch the numbers and will continue to discuss with the schools if a change in learning plans is warranted, once we have more data.”
