Dialing back again: Walz hits ‘pause’

With case numbers spiking and the holiday approaching, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz imposed four weeks worth of new COVID-19 restrictions Nov. 18.
The new restrictions shut down bars, restaurants and fitness centers, while pausing social gatherings and organized amateur sports.
Retail businesses, child care centers, salons, and places of worship can stay open with proper precautions under current restrictions. Two of the three Aitkin County school districts – Aitkin and McGregor – have gone to distance learning for grades 4-12 (see related story on this page).
In Aitkin County, the numbers continue to rise at a rapid pace as well. As of Monday morning, there were 691 cases and 23 confirmed deaths.
The deaths in Aitkin County are, like most of the country, focused around congregate care facilities. As of Monday morning, 16 of the deaths had addresses listed at those facilities, and seven were in private homes.
All of the confirmed deaths were ages 71 or older.
In the televised address last week, Walz said the lockdown in the spring had made a difference, and that they need to take a pause again to protect a health care system that is at a breaking point. While the state has built up its bed capacity and supplies of personal protective equipment since the lockdown, he said, doctors, nurses and other care staff are now increasingly falling ill because of community spread.
“I understand it’s not easy and it’s not fair,” Walz said. “But it’s a sacrifice that we need to make. If we don’t do that, and we continue to spread, we will with absolute certainty put our hospitals at risk, and those that need the care, as well as the care providers.”
Local businesses were ready for the switch, but among those that received a surge in business the three days before the “pause” was the 40 Club.
Owner Jerry Dagen said that business had been pretty steady before the Nov. 18 announcement, but following it, that evening and the following two resulted in the restaurant and bar being filled to the capacity it could handle with the restrictions in place.
In addition, the early shutdown of fall sports ended up in a wild shuffling of game times last week. With the order going into effect Nov. 20 at 11:59 p.m., many teams had to move games back from Saturday, Nov. 21.
Among them was Aitkin, who then blew out Virginia 56-6 to end the season 6-1. McGregor, meanwhile, was forced to cancel its scheduled game after a positive test from a team member.
Let Them Play MN, a group of parents, coaches and kids who want youth sports to be allowed during the pandemic, urged Walz to reconsider, calling youth sports “an important bright spot” in a difficult year.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
