On Oct. 3, 2020, at a gathering hosted by the American Institute for Economic Research (aier.org), top epidemiologists, economists, and journalists gathered to discuss the global emergency created by the unprecedented use of state compulsion in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The result is The Great Barrington Declaration, which urges what they call a “Focused Protection” strategy.
The discussion was filmed to provide an inside look at the two hours of questions and answers in a private forum that takes place the morning prior to the drafting of the document.
The participating scientists were: Martin Kulldorff, Professor, Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Jay Bhattacharya, Professor, Medicine, Stanford University, Sunetra Gupta, Professor, Theoretical Epidemiology, University of Oxford and Stefan Baral (remote) and Assoc Professor, Epidemiology, Johns Hopkins. Another 35 Medical and Public Health Scientists and Medical Practitioners from universities and medical campuses around the world co-signed the declaration.
The primary interviewer is the independent journalist David Zweig (New York Times, New Yorker, and so on). He was granted full access and freedom to ask anything, and none of the questions were seen in advance. What unfolded was purely extemporaneous and spontaneous.
Zweig was joined by John Tamny of RealClearMarkets, with later questions by Phil Magness and Jeffrey Tucker.
The filmed interview, which is posted on YouTube, chronicles what appears to be a turning point, the moment a few medical leaders stepped forward to question pro-lockdown strategies for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. With patience and careful explanation, the panel revealed the current lockdown agenda as “cruel pseudoscience that has had a devastating economic, medical, social, and cultural impact on everyone but especially the poor and struggling.”
The goal of producing a film of this discussion was defined as helping people rethink what has happened to the world over the last 7 months.
The document was published as an open letter for review by the public, with an invitation for signing by other medical professionals, practitioners and the general public at www.gbdeclaration.org
Dozens of media outlets reported in the days following Oct. 4 that in addition to many legitimate supporters of the declaration thousands of people who support current strategic for mitigating the pandemic signed on to the declaration using false names and credentials, presumably in an effort to discredit the declaration and the scientists who produced it.
