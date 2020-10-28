As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in Aitkin County, Riverwood Healthcare announced changes to its visitor policy.
More restrictions are in place now, as shown here:
• For those hospitalized patients who are critically ill or in the ICU, only one visitor may be allowed from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Labor and delivery patients may have one visitor age 18 or older with no time restrictions.
No child visitors will be allowed at this time. The nursing staff can help hospital patients arrange face-to-face video visits.
• For surgical services patients, one adult visitor may be allowed, except for these outpatient procedures: colonoscopy, endoscopy/EGD, ophthalmology/eye surgery or interventional pain.
Limiting visitors is necessary to allow for social distancing in the surgical waiting space. Compassionate exceptions may be allowed depending on the situation.
• For those patients requiring emergency care, family members/visitors are asked to wait in their cars and are given a communication card to fill in with their contact information for the ER staff to call them with updates. One family member may be allowed into the ER depending on the individual circumstances, including end-of-life care.
• For clinic appointments, if necessary due to mental or physical disability or other health-related factors, one person (spouse, parent of a minor or health care decision-maker) may escort a patient to their outpatient/clinic appointment. Others who are accompanying patients are asked to wait in their vehicle whenever possible to limit the number of people and potential exposure to illness in the facilities.
Those who are sick or displaying symptoms of COVID-19 are not allowed to visit patients. All visitors to hospital and clinics will be screened for symptoms and COVID-19 risk at each visit.
Everyone – including patients, visitors and staff – is required to wear a mask when entering a Riverwood facility. Mask exceptions will be made for those with breathing difficulties and children under age 5.
As of Monday morning’s update, Aitkin County had 179 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and two deaths.
VIRTUAL VISITS ENCOURAGED
To limit the number of patients in Riverwood’s facilities and potential exposure to COVID-19, Riverwood is again transitioning to doing more virtual video visits instead of in-person clinic visits whenever possible.
Those who call for medical appointments will be advised about virtual appointment options. For those who lack a digital device (computer, tablet or smartphone), phone visits with providers can also be arranged.
“Telehealth virtual video visits continue to be well received by our patients when we introduced this service in April, and this is a great option to keep our patients and staff safe during the pandemic and the upcoming flu season,” said Dan Schletty, director of ambulatory services at Riverwood.
AICOTA UPDATE
Aicota Health Care Center updated its webpage Oct. 23 to address its most current round of COVID-19 testing, and confirmed the death of one resident from the virus.
As of last week, Aicota had four residents and three staff members test positive for the virus.
“We grieve with the families and friends of one resident who has passed,” the statement on the website read.
More testing was set to be conducted Monday. Aicota said to call its hotline at 218-429-9100 for information on visitation at the facility.
AITKIN UPDATE
Dr. David Taylor, the chief medical officer at Riverwood, said late last week that Aitkin County – and the hospital – are starting to see more serious cases, in what would probably be the county’s first major surge of the virus.
“I kind of feel we never really had our first wave,” Taylor said of the virus, which now is making more serious inroads in the county. He added that the county is seeing more tests being done, but that there also seems to be more community spread.
“We’ve had several COVID-19 patients who’ve been hospitalized,” Taylor said, adding that many are then transferred to different facilities that have more experience dealing with the virus.
Taylor said Riverwood is networking with Hennepin Healthcare – formerly Hennepin County Medical Center – in treatments, and how to help seriously ill patients who cannot be transferred due to facilities being full with cases of their own.
