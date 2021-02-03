On Jan. 27, Riverwood Healthcare Center began its first COVID-19 vaccine distribution for older patients with a limited supply of vaccine.
Riverwood is using this vaccine to vaccinate about 700 Riverwood patients on Jan. 27 in Aitkin. Given the limited vaccine supply, a targeted group of patients at higher risk for getting seriously ill with COVID-19 was identified and offered the vaccine. This group included oncology patients 65 or older and those 75 or older with high-risk health conditions.
Until the vaccine supply gets substantially larger, there are not yet plans for widespread vaccination locally of those 65 and older or with vulnerable health conditions. Riverwood is planning and collaborating with Aitkin County Public Health on how to do mass vaccinations once the vaccine supply makes this possible.
Riverwood is not taking calls for individuals to be put on a wait list for the vaccine. When the vaccine is ready for distribution locally, the health system will communicate to its patients and the public the process for taking appointments.
Riverwood maintains a dedicated COVID-19 web page with a link at the top of its homepage at www.riverwoodhealthcare.org updated with the latest vaccine distribution information.
Virtual forum to address COVID-19 and stress
Riverwood Healthcare Center continues to offer virtual forums with COVID-19 updates regularly to inform the public of local issues and information.
The next forum will be offered via Zoom on Thurs., Feb. 4, 2:30-3 p.m. Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Janet Larson will present information on COVID-induced stress disorder, the symptoms and healthy ways to cope with them.
The program will include a question-and-answer session.
Sign up with an opportunity to submit questions in advance at https://rwhealth.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_T69iGA9NTvaJPpo09o-Gdg
This forum invitation link is posted on Riverwood’s website; simply click on the COVID-19 link at the top of the homepage to see forum invitations and recordings, vaccine information and more.
To be added to the email list for invitations to Riverwood virtual forums email healthyliving@rwhealth.org.
