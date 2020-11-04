As of late last week, a second long-term care facility in Aitkin County is now reporting at least one COVID-19 case.
Aitkin Health Services (AHS) was listed on the Minnesota Department of Health’s COVID-19 update as a congregate care facility with a positive test, and Aicota Health Care Center reported more cases as well.
As of Monday morning’s update, there were 242 confirmed cases in Aitkin County, and four deaths – up two deaths in the last week.
Aicota updated its COVID-19 webpage Friday, saying there were now 15 positive resident tests along with eight positive staff cases.
“We currently have all residents on added precautions and those who have tested positive have been moved to our (COVID-19) unit, with dedicated staff,” read the update.
The webpage also said one resident had “graduated” from the COVID-19 unit, and one staff member had recovered as well.
“We are working with Minnesota Department of Health to ensure resident and staff member safety, and will continue to put the needs of our residents and staff first at this time,” read the release, adding that people could call 218-429-9100 for additional updates.
Aitkin Health Services, meanwhile, confirmed a positive staff member case last week. The care facility’s press release said the positive test came from routine testing on Oct. 27, and as a result, the facility would be starting weekly point prevalence testing for all residents and staff Tuesday.
The release went on to say that if any residents test positive, the facility’s COVID-19 unit would be activated. Due to the potential exposure, AHS said all indoor and patio visits were being stopped.
Staff members who test positive are being quarantined at home until they recover.
