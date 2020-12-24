As the Minnesota Legislature voted Dec. 14 to pass a $216 million relief package – one later approved by Gov. Tim Walz – county officials began working the next day to distribute the funds.
A grant program will get money to businesses that have been hardest hit during the pandemic, but $112 million of the package is being distributed through county governments.
That includes $313,202 that is coming to Aitkin County, though about $8,000 will be lost to administrative fees.
Aitkin County Administrator Jessica Seibert discussed the relief package at the Dec. 15 Aitkin County Board meeting, saying the county will need to decide whether it wants to administrate the funds itself or hire a company.
Ross Wagner, the Aitkin County Economic Development Coordinator, retired last week. He was instrumental in distributing the funds from the federal CARES Act earlier this year.
An email went out to Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce members last week, detailing the automatic aid that would go out. That includes area businesses such as gym and fitness centers, full- and limited-service restaurants, caterers, bars, breweries with taprooms and wineries with tasting rooms, bowling centers and fitness centers.
The guidelines are available on the chamber of commerce website, aitkin.com.
Walz also announced plans Dec. 16 to return children to the state’s elementary schools, as well as ease restrictions on fitness centers and some other businesses that were forced to close over the last month in the latest COVID-19 pause.
Bars and restaurants will remain closed for indoor service through the holidays.
The governor updated the state’s Safe Learning Plan used by schools across the state on Wednesday to allow all elementary schools to operate in-person starting Jan. 18.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.