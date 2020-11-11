Due to the upsurge in COVID-19 cases in Minnesota (particularly in Aitkin County), the Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive at Ukura’s Big Dollar in McGregor has been canceled.
According to organizers, many of the volunteers are seniors who they don’t want to put in harm’s way.
If you would like to make a donation to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Drive and support McGregor and Aitkin County (88% of all donations stay in Aitkin County), call Tom and Shirley Scollard at 218-426-3527.
