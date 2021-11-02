By a large margin, Aitkin Independent School District #1 passed its capital project levy Tuesday night.
According to the Aitkin County Auditor's office, final totals for the ballot showed 1,595 yes votes to 828 no votes. Vote totals are unofficial until the canvas, which will take place at a board meeting Thursday morning.
"So many people worked hard on this," said Aitkin Superintendent Dan Stifter. "Everyone working to get the message out."
