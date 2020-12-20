Enbridge confirmed Sunday, Dec. 20, that a worker died Friday, Dec. 18, at the Hill City construction yard, part of the company's Line 3 Replacement Project.
"Our hearts go out to the worker's family, friends and co-workers," said Juli Kellner, the company's communications supervisor. "Grief counseling is being made available for workers and members of the team."
No details were available about what caused the fatality, and work resumed Saturday.
"Safety standards and protocols were reinforced as work paused across the project for a safety stand down," Kellner said.
More details will be shared as they become available.
