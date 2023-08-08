Air quality is expected to reach the orange AQI category in northern and central Minnesota, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for northern and central Minnesota. The alert takes effect at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8 and runs until noon on Wednesday, Aug. 9. The affected area includes Brainerd, Alexandria, Hinckley, Ortonville, Bemidji, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, International Falls, Two Harbors, Hibbing, Ely, Duluth, Roseau, and the tribal nations of Mille Lacs, Leech Lake, Red Lake, Grand Portage, and Fond du Lac.
Heavy ground-level smoke from wildfires in northern Canada is currently impacting central North Dakota. Light westerly winds over the region will cause the smoke to drift towards the Minnesota border. Smoke is expected to reach northwest Minnesota by 6 a.m. Tuesday and northeast Minnesota by 3 p.m. Tuesday. Northerly winds will push this smoke south early Wednesday. The smoke will impact north central Minnesota on Wednesday, but air quality will begin to improve from north to south Wednesday afternoon.
Fine particle levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index (AQI) category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across northern and central Minnesota. This area includes Brainerd, Alexandria, Hinckley, Ortonville, Bemidji, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, International Falls, Two Harbors, Hibbing, Ely, Duluth, Roseau, and the tribal nations of Mille Lacs, Leech Lake, Red Lake, Grand Portage, and Fond du Lac. In the orange area, sensitive groups should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and time spent outdoors.
What this alert means
Air moves long distances and carries pollutants. During air quality alerts due to wildfires, the air is mixed with harmful smoke. Wildfire smoke spreads or lingers depending on the size of the fires, the wind, and the weather.
The air quality index (AQI) is color-coded. Air quality alerts are issued when the AQI is forecast to reach an unhealthy level, which includes forecasts in the orange, red, purple, and maroon categories. For a full description of each air quality category, visitairnow.gov.
Orange air quality: Unhealthy for sensitive groups
Sights and smells: In areas where air quality is in the orange AQI category due to wildfires, the sky may look hazy and residents may smell smoke even when wildfires are far away.
Health effects:This air is unhealthy for sensitive groups and pollution may aggravate heart and lung disease as well as cardiovascular and respiratory conditions. Symptoms may include chest pain, shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing, and fatigue.
What to do:People in sensitive groups are encouraged to reduce outdoor physical activities, take more breaks, or do less intense activities to reduce their exposure. People with asthma should follow their asthma action plan and keep their rescue inhaler nearby.
