DNR Fisheries will hold an open house Oct. 6 to collect public comments on proposed sunfish regulation changes for the following waterbodies in Aitkin County: Aitkin, Big Sandy, Davis (Steamboat), Flowage, Prairie River from confluence with Tamarack River downstream to Big Sandy Lake, Sandy River, Sandy River from Hwy. 210 downstream to confluence with Mississippi River, and West Savanna River from Hwy. 14 downstream to Prairie River.
The event will be from noon-4:30 p.m. at the Aitkin DNR Office, located at 1200 Minnesota Ave. S, Aitkin.
The proposed special regulation would retain the reduced daily limit of sunfish of five fish and apply the statewide possession limit. If adopted, the proposed special regulations would become effective in 2022.
Comments can also be submitted by calling the Aitkin Area Fisheries office at 218-429-3010, emailing Aitkin.fisheries@state.mn.us, or via on-line survey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.