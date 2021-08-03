Activities eligibility packets are available for participants to register for any Aitkin activities for the year 2021-2022. Access the eligibility packet at www.isd1.org or pick up an eligibility packet at the Aitkin High School activities office. Payments for activities fees can be made online at the infinite campus parent portal or in-person payment with cash/check will be available Monday, Aug. 9.
Students taking in part in any Aitkin activities must have one eligibility packet filled out each year, activity fee paid and a current physical on file or turned in before any participation in practices, contests or events.
2021 FALL REGISTRATION INFORMATION
Fall activities meeting for parents and students will be Monday, Aug.9 at 6 p.m. at the Aitkin High School Auditorium.
Activities include seventh through 12th grade volleyball and girls tennis.
Seventh through 12th grade football will have its parent and student meeting during the week of Aug. 16, TBA.
The first date of fall sports practice will be Monday, Aug. 16. Football and volleyball ninth through 12th grade and girls tennis for seventh through 12th grade practices will start on Monday, Aug. 16.
Junior high volleyball will start Wednesday, Aug. 18 and junior high football will start Monday, Aug. 23.
Eligibility packets and fees must be received before any participation for practices.
Practices and schedules are available on the activities calendar online.
Fall registration for activities and sports opened Aug. 2. Eligibility packets will be available at the AD office at Aitkin High School or on the Aitkin activities website.
Online payments are available on Infinite Campus parent portal.
Cash/checks will be accepted starting Monday, Aug. 9 at the high school office with Dawn Hines.
If you have any questions, please contact Alex White at awhite@isd1.org or 218-927-7125.
